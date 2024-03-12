Science recommends including this vitamin in your diet to burn belly fat

If you want to lose weight and achieve your slimming goals as quickly as possible, this article can be useful for you. We know there are a thousand and one ways to lose weight, but sometimes the simplest methods are the best.

This little-known weight loss tip is as beneficial for your figure as it is for your health. It involves taking a unique vitamin supplement… Vitamin D!

Weight Loss: What Are the Benefits of Vitamin D?

Vitamin D is a micronutrient that plays an essential role in the proper functioning of the body. It is known to strengthen bones in particular and the immune system in general. But also to promote the absorption of calcium and phosphorus… but its many benefits are not limited to this! Indeed, in addition to these well-known benefits, it seems that vitamin D hides some lesser-known properties… for example, this is the case of weight loss! Explanations.

Vitamin D has various slimming actions. It significantly reduces fat storage, regulates hunger and satiety by increasing serotonin levels, stimulates testosterone production, which helps the body burn more calories… size has many benefits.

Weight loss: A study shows the contribution of vitamin D

According to the Grazia website, a study conducted by researchers at the University of Athens and “Agia Sophia” Pediatric Center with a group of obese children showed that vitamin D can significantly reduce body mass index, body fat percentage. as well as blood cholesterol levels.

To reach such a conclusion, scientists compared data from 117 children supplemented with vitamin D to another 115 children who were not. Verdict: This study has established that taking this type of vitamin has a real effect on weight loss.

Vitamin D: What to do in case of deficiency?

For Professor Evangelia Charmandari, who led the study, however, these data must be put into perspective. “Although these preliminary results suggest that vitamin D can be used to treat obesity, there is a lack of evidence on the safety and long-term effects of supplementation, especially in the absence of vitamin D deficiency,” he explained. On the other hand, if your child is overweight. If pregnant or obese, I recommend consulting your GP for advice and getting their vitamin D levels assessed.”

You get it: whether for health or figure, it’s better to avoid finding yourself vitamin D deficient! The problem is that the risk of deficiency is high. Especially in winter – given that this vitamin is synthesized by the skin under the influence of UV rays.