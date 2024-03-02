This was the brutal way in which the CJNG got rid of its rivals with dynamite

The CJNG is led by Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, ‘El Mencho’. (Photoart: Jovani Silva)

In 2009, Mexico saw the official creation of one of the most violent criminal organizations in the country’s history: Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG)A group that has managed to place itself on the national and international criminal map not only because of the path of its main members, but also because of the brutality with which they usually address themselves.

However he Four letter cartel Its methods have been recognized in recent years Recruit youth and force them to join their ranks, Mexican authorities have identified certain practices that have led even the United States to recognize the violence it inflicts on both its allies and its enemies.

is among the best known Cannibalism which the new members of the cartel are allegedly forced to comply with, as well as the various methods used to get rid of their rivals, such as Use of dynamite.

A member of the CJNG poses next to his weapon. (Photo: REUTERS)

This cruel method of ending people’s lives was discovered posthumously in 2015. Heriberto Acevedo CardenasNickname’Gringo‘

According to various reports, ‘El Gringo’ served as head of the CJNG in the municipalities. Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Cocula, Zacoalco de Torres, Atemejac de Brisuelas and Tapalpa.

He died, killed by the elements Jalisco Union Force On March 23, 2015, after a confrontation on the free highway of Colima, near the municipality of Zacoalco de Torres.

Unlike other cases, cartel members were unable to recover his body, so it was left in the hands of the authorities.

Along with the remains of Acevedo Cárdenas and other slain criminals, security forces found cell phones that showed evidence of how the CJNG not only subdued and tortured their victims, but how they attached dynamite to their chests. Then blast them alive.

The recordings were never made public, although a national newspaper claimed to have access to them.

It should be noted that the CJNG is also characterized by the use of explosives and mines on highways in its main strongholds, Michoacán and Jalisco. Experts have pointed out that there are two purposes for using it: to protect the land and to spread fear among the population and even in the army, as many soldiers have fallen victim to this trap.