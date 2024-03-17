This physical exercise is most effective for flat stomach

l’Fat accumulation can be attributed to various factors including Unbalanced dietRich in fatty and sweet foods, as well as a Lack of physical activity. Fat stored in the lower abdomen can make it round and prominent.

for Fight this accumulation of fat In the lower abdominal region,physical activity plays an essential role. Among the exercises recommended to specifically target this area, Cover Often published. This is a simple but effective exercise that involves contracting the abdominal muscles and glutes while holding the plank position for a period of time, usually at least 30 seconds. The wrap can be practiced daily for best results.

Exercises to strengthen the abdominal region

In addition to core training, other abdominal exercises such as The crunches May also be beneficial for strengthening muscles in the abdominal area. at the same time, Cardiovascular activities Such as walking, cycling or running can help burn fat overall, including the lower abdomen.

However, exercise alone is not enough to lose belly fat. a Balanced and adapted diet It is also necessary to achieve significant results. It is recommended to favor fiber-rich foods such as fruits, vegetables and whole grains, while Limit consumption of foods high in saturated fat and added sugar.

Adapted diet

Opt for lean protein Instead of high-fat protein sources like red meat, like white meat and fish, can also contribute. Reduce belly fat. Similarly, avoiding junk food and favoring a varied and balanced diet can help in weight loss, including in the lower abdominal area.