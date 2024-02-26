Dengue fever persists for 18 hours after onset

necessary

A team of urologists from Burkina Faso reports the case of a young man with dengue fever who developed a “mild, non-painful and persistent erection” for 18 hours.

“We report an exceptional case of spontaneous arterial priapism in a 17-year-old girl,” announced the Department of Urology at the Yalgado Oudrego University Hospital Center in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso.

About this young man suffering from dengue fever, the medical team writes, “For about 18 hours, he had soft, non-painful and persistent erections, which occurred spontaneously without any sexual stimulation, any trauma or any thought of triggering. A factor that prompted the healthcare team to take a urological opinion,” explains the medical team. There was no ejaculation and complete detumescence occurred only after 48 hours, without after-effects, Santé magazine clarifies.

A unique opportunity

“Dengue fever, by causing vascular leaks, may be a rare trigger of arterial priapism. Further studies are needed to elucidate these mechanisms and their potential clinical implications,” suggest the scientists.

Reviewed three months and six months later, the student expressed no complaints, his corpora cavernosa was flexible, and his erections were normal. “This case gives us a unique opportunity to deepen our understanding of the complex interactions between dengue and priapism, thus pushing the limits of our clinical expertise. We note that severe dengue priapism can also be caused by an artery rather than a vein”, the urologists concluded. .