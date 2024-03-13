This is the Florida store where a jackpot was sold

a The winner in the last Powerball lottery drawing was a Florida resident. Although no one won the US$511,000,000 grand prize from the March 9 drawing, the game featured several winners, including residents of the Sunshine State, who would be able to collect US$1,000,000.

The winning numbers of the draw were 30, 36, 49, 52, 63 and Red Powerball 16. Across the United States, there were three players who matched all five white ball numbers, one in Ohio, who doubled his prize using a power play multiplier; another in New York; And, one more, in Florida, according to a press release from the famous lottery.

According to the Florida Lottery affiliate, The winning US$1,000,000 ticket was sold at the City Food Mart convenience store, located at 21 N. 7th Street in Haines City, Polk County. The store offers a variety of beverages, food, lottery games and fishing supplies.

The $1,000,000 winning ticket was sold at this store in Polk County, Florida. Photo:www.google.com/maps Share it

What you need to know to play in the next Powerball drawing



Powerball Jackpot Winner Without Registration, The jackpot for the March 11 draw is US$535,000,000. To play, a contestant must purchase a ticket, which costs US$2; Then you must choose five numbers for the white ball, between one and 69; And, one more, between one and 25, for the Red Powerball. “The overall odds of winning the prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million,” the official lottery site suggests.

When someone wins the Powerball jackpot, they can choose between collecting an estimated grand prize, over 30 annuities, or a single payment., which is equivalent to a small amount. “The cash value option is generally the amount that the Jackpot Prize Pool must have in the Jackpot Prize Pool on the day of the drawing to fund the estimated annual Jackpot Prize,” the Giveaway states.