The suspect involved in the killing of two Peruvian students on Loiza Street has been arrested at the Luis Munoz Marin Airport.

Agents of Intelligence and Arrest Bureau And no Special Operations Division No Police Bureau They arrested a man they described as a suspect in the murders of Peruvian students Franco Medina Angulo and Sergio Palomino Ruiz on Friday night. On May 6, 2023 in the events that took place in front of the establishment Emo-yLoiza street Centaurus.

Sources have confirmed new day That person was arrested after landing, in Luis Munoz Marin International AirportFrom the flight from Boston. The sources did not name the person.

El Nuevo Dia tried to get a reaction from the police bureau, but the agency declined to comment on the arrest.

Investigations revealed that Medina Angulo, 29, and Palomino Ruiz, 28, both master’s students New York University (NYU) who came to the island to celebrate a birthday, was in business with four others. Once they left the establishment, an argument ensued in which a woman identified as Merangeli Maclat ClaudioHe was denied entry to the premises.

As students waited outside the business for an Uber driver to arrive, gunfire was exchanged and Medina Angulo and Palomino Ruiz were wounded. One student died at the scene, while the other victim died at an area hospital. The uniformed police’s current theory maintains that people inside the establishment opened fire after Maclat Claudio allegedly fired the shots.

Due to these facts, the Judge Ireda Rodriguez CastroNo San Juan Court, Arrest warrants were found against Maclat Claudio for allegedly possessing and/or transporting a firearm, firing and/or pointing a firearm and discharging a firearm in a public place. McLat Claudio admitted to firing during the incident, according to police. The woman remains in jail after failing to post $150,000 bail.

McLat Claudio was later sentenced to one month in jail in a shoplifting case at the Juncos Plaza shopping center.