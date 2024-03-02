This ham has an “unusual” taste: it is remembered throughout France

See my news

Follow the news

It is the ham sold on the shelves of the casino distribution network. The government platform Rappel Conso this Friday March 1, 2024 indicates that a package of cooked ham is remembered throughout France.

The reason? He has a unusual tasteUndoubtedly because of that Contamination by “cleaning product”.. Check your refrigerators.

<a href="https://twitter.com/RappelConso/status/1763584672515105109" title="Ouvre twitter.com" target="_blank" rel="noopener">See the tweet</a>

Cooked ham

The product in question is de-rinded/defatted superior cooked ham sold in trays between February 13 and 29, 2024 – 6 slices (270 g).

Its barcode is 3700311820676, batch number is 1240180 and expiry date is March 12, 2024.

Ham was on sale in Casino, Spar, The Vival And more generally throughout the casino distribution network.

what to do

If you have this ham at home, You should not eat it. You can return it to the point of sale where a Refunded amount will be done.

Videos: Currently on Actu

If you need more information, you can contact customer service on 08 00 13 30 16.

The deadline for the recall process is March 18, 2024.

Follow all the news from your favorite cities and media by subscribing to Mon Actu.