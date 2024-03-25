This brilliant tip will save you €400 per year on your electricity bill – Tuxboard

More and more families in France are finding it difficult to get by. Check out this tip to save 400 euros on your electricity bill.

At a time when inflation is rising and purchasing power is eroding, the French don’t know where to turn. Small pleasures become luxuries and fixed household expenses weigh heavily. As with all aspects of life in France, Electricity is also very expensive. However, no one can live without it. Here’s a simple tip that will save you up to 400 euros per year on your electricity bill.

Electricity price hike, French upset

Beginning in 2024, life has become a nightmare for many low-income families in France. Prices are exploding and inflation continues. Everything is getting expensive starting from basic needs. To the French’s concern, energy prices follow the trend and It does not save your electricity bill.

Last February, millions of French people saw red when they found out Electricity prices will increase. Already the current prices were hard to bear for those who earn a hard living.

For example, if you use electric heating in your home, Your electricity bill will increase by 8.3 euros per month. And that concerns only one room in your house. When you take your entire apartment together the numbers become terrifying. Even worse when you calculate the increase you will experience in a year.

For those who have no choice, it is a must Reduce electricity consumption. However, given that electricity is really essential in daily life, this is very difficult.

Imagine, for example, having to spend an entire summer without air conditioning or an entire winter without heating. This is almost impossible if you live in France, where temperatures can reach extremes.

Then you have to look for other tips to save on your electricity bill. And that’s fine, there it is An unbeatable tip to save up to 400 euros per year.

A great tip to save 400 euros on your electricity bill

UFC-Que Choisir comes to the aid of struggling families by proposing a brilliant idea to save on electricity bills. And this tip is accessible to everyone. To benefit from a saving of 400 euros per year on your electricity bill, simply: Compare suppliers.

Indeed, electricity suppliers in France have the right to set prices as they wish. So far, there are no specific rules to follow. So you can always find out Better prices elsewhere, if you compare supplier offers. This quick and easy tip will make you pay big dividends.

You might be asking yourself: Is it really possible to save 400 euros on the electricity bill with this tip? The answer is yes! But you really have to make time Compare the benefits and prices offered by suppliers.

For example, with an annual electricity consumption of 8,500 kWh, you have to pay 2,075 euros to EDF. By comparing with suppliers, you will realize that your electricity bill will be only 1,624 euros with Primeo Energy. Result: Interesting savings of more than 400 euros.

However, you have to be careful even if you are getting cheaper from other suppliers. Read the contract they offer carefully and ask all important questions. This will prevent you from being fooled by attractive offers, which reveal an unpleasant surprise after a few months.