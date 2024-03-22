Things aren’t going well for the Fisker Ocean sold in France

While American manufacturer Fisker is experiencing major financial difficulties, its Ocean electric SUV sold in France is under fire. The reason is electronic problems and the feeling of a car that is simply not finished. And this is despite all the big updates that just arrived.

If you don’t know Fisker, it’s a young American brand, founded in 2016 by Danish designer Henrik Fisker. The latter was made earlier Fisker Automotive, which already went bankrupt in 2013.

A widely criticized SUV

And now the situation is happening again for the Los Angeles-based businessman. The producer is just on the verge of filing for bankruptcy, when the financial situation is at its lowest. Sales of its first car, the Ocean SUV, have been disappointing, as only a few dozen examples have been delivered to France since last summer. According to the brand’s press release, “ Fisker’s current resources are insufficient to last for the next 12 months“

And unfortunately, it’s not the sales of the electric SUV, which rivals the Tesla Model Y, that should do much. Quite the opposite. because Opinions are very clear on this new arrival, which we were able to test just a few months ago. The latter, which displays a very impressive autonomy, has many crippling errors. We are not the only ones who have criticized him, quite the contrary.

And for good reason, the American media Customer reports It was also able to get behind the wheel of an electric SUV, and we can’t say that the journalists were happy with what they tried. The latter explains that without taking a grain of salt the car was ” oddly arranged” , and that example you had to press really hard on the accelerator to finally make something happen. But this is not the only element that creates a problem, quite the opposite.

Journalists explain that driving is relaxing ” Both nauseating and shocking” One of the testers also described it ” The worst of both worlds” . This should be another blow to Fisker, which was also forced to put its production on hold to maintain cash flow. And these opinions unfortunately should not help him regain control of the situation, on the contrary.

Software problems

You should know that the Fisker Ocean example that was tested by testers was equipped Latest version of embedded softwareVerified by that contrary YouTuber MKBHD. The latter was also not kind to the car, explaining that it was the worst he had ever tested. But the update actually seems very inadequate. Indeed, even Consumer Reports reporters noticed Many software problems.

Besides the faulty Bluetooth connectivity, several driving aids are missing, viz Adaptive cruise control. Some only work once and then disappear, such as blind spot detectors. A lot of concerns that deter customers, yet the car starts at 43,990 euros, which is less than the Tesla Model Y.

YouTube Link Subscribe Frandroid This content is blocked because you have not accepted cookies and other trackers. This content is provided by YouTube.

To be able to view it, you must accept the use made by YouTube with your data which may be used for the following purposes: allowing you to view and share content with social media, promoting the development and improvement of Humanoid and its products. partners, display ads personalized to you in relation to your profile and activity, define a personalized advertising profile, measure the performance of ads and content on this site, and measure this site’s audience (learn more) I accept everything Manage my preferences

Consumer Reports also reports that delivery costs are the highest in the market, since The brand isn’t asking for less than $2,438. Not to mention the fact that even the copy received by the journalists was slightly damaged and the manufacturer did not report it. However, the latter wants to reassure consumers and its investors, explaining that it is considering a partnership with a major manufacturer…