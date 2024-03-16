Puerto Rico’s Democratic Party Celebrates Crowd Vote for President – Noticelle – What the Truth Is – Puerto Rico News – Noticelle

Polling closed at 1:00 PM and results are expected after 6:00 PM as the counting will be done by hand.





Governor, Pedro Pierluisi Urrutia, while voting this morning in Puerto Rico’s Democratic Party elections. Photo: Taken from the network

Turnout for the Democratic Party of Puerto Rico’s special election exceeded expectations for both presidential candidates.

Although organizers did not offer a final voter count, more than 5,000 people were said to have voted by midday.

“I am very impressed with the number of people who came today. The reality is that it has been historic,” said Luis Dávila Parnas, one of the presidential candidates.

“I think it sends a very strong message that Puerto Ricans want to insert themselves into partisan politics at the national level and I think it reflects the growth of the political movement in recent years. This colecito is absolutely full. “I believe that We will win when the last vote is counted,” the statesman field candidate added.

Meanwhile, State-Library Sector candidate Luis Javier Hernandez said today’s election shows that the party is not a single sector.

“The reality of the matter is that this Democratic Party belongs to everyone and I think a good message was sent today that the Democratic Party is not about any one group, but is open to the country in general,” the mayor also said. Villalba’s..

“We represent the democratic ideal in Puerto Rico. In any case we do not want to see a Republican administration of Donald Trump, we have already lived through it and we have already endured it, especially on the issue of reconstruction. This server has been invincible in the toughest battles and I am sure that when we are the president of this party we will move forward on the issues that unite us all equally. The Democratic Party is no longer an ideal for the few,” he said.

Bhatia’s harsh criticism of the “irregular” process

Former Senator Eduardo Bhatia today criticized the “chaos” prevailing in the Democratic Party elections and, among other things, condemned that he was forced to confirm the ballot he had voted for.

“I have just attended and participated in one of the most chaotic elections in Puerto Rico’s recent history. In a program clearly designed to incite chaos and discourage voters from voting, an election was called where it can be assumed that tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans will vote. Driven by cattle and under heavy rain, thousands of Puerto Ricans from across the island had to wait for hours to enter the Padrin Zorrilla Coliseum in a funnel at a time. It is unusual that the event was not staged by the district. In many centers around the former island,” the senator wrote on his networks.

“After standing in line for four and a half hours I can confirm and certify that they asked me and all the voters to sign and put our names at the end of the same ballot paper where I voted. It is illegal in Puerto Rico. The vote is secret,” he said.

“Officials at the San Juan desk were sneaking into their own so that ‘their friends’ wouldn’t have to wait in long lines. I was able to witness a highly irregular act: a woman queuing with multiple electoral cards inside the perimeter reserved for already registered voters. was handing out cards to a group of voters. I have never seen such chaos in my entire life. Shameful and unfair to thousands of Puerto Ricans,” he said.

It’s legal, according to Maceira

Election Commissioner of the Democratic Party of Puerto Rico, Atty. Anthony Messira pointed out that Article 9 of Section XII of the National Democratic Party’s Charter does not allow for secret ballots in internal proceedings.

“Since today’s election is an internal process, local party regulations provide that the voter must sign the ballot, but voting is guaranteed inside a booth that provides privacy,” he said.

Masira invited Bhatia to present his grievances in the relevant forum.

“During the past months we held several conferences and press interviews where this aspect was pointed out. It does not surprise us that the disaffected always appear, shouting at the moon to hide their frustration,” he said.