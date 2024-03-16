USA

They demand 40 years in prison for Sam Bankman-Fried

Photo of Admin Admin37 mins ago
0 38 1 minute read

New York, USA

Young Sam Bankman-Fried, once the king of cryptocurrency and awaiting sentencing on March 28, deserves a pass.and 40 and 50 years in prisonThe prosecutor’s office said this in a memorandum to the judge on Friday.

“Until now he continues to deny that he has done anything wrong,” highlights the prosecutor’s office, which also recalls that before his conviction “his life was one of unlimited greed and arrogance” while “he was constantly dealing with other people’s money. were playing.”

“He knew the laws, but decided they didn’t concern him. He knew what society considered illegal and immoral, but he despised them based on his own values ​​and a fatal megalomania driven by his sense of superiority,” the prosecutor’s office said. gave reason

Bankman-Fried, who at age 30 was already a millionaire thanks to the FTX cryptocurrency platform, was convicted last November of seven counts of fraud and conspiracy to defraud, and a judge set a sentencing date for March 28.

For their part, the lawyers of the young man, who is now 32 years old, have requested that the sentence be limited to a period of 5 years and three months to 6 and a half years, making sure that he wants to return the fraudster. Money to those affected.. EFE

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin37 mins ago
0 38 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

At the end of the New York civil fraud case, Trump attacked the judge and defended his innocence International

January 12, 2024

Road closures, flooding and more – Telemundo San Diego (20)

January 23, 2024

Streamlines immigration processes in the United States

4 weeks ago

Taiwan elects president amid growing threats from Chinese rule

January 13, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button