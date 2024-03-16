They demand 40 years in prison for Sam Bankman-Fried
New York, USA
Young Sam Bankman-Fried, once the king of cryptocurrency and awaiting sentencing on March 28, deserves a pass.and 40 and 50 years in prisonThe prosecutor’s office said this in a memorandum to the judge on Friday.
“Until now he continues to deny that he has done anything wrong,” highlights the prosecutor’s office, which also recalls that before his conviction “his life was one of unlimited greed and arrogance” while “he was constantly dealing with other people’s money. were playing.”
“He knew the laws, but decided they didn’t concern him. He knew what society considered illegal and immoral, but he despised them based on his own values and a fatal megalomania driven by his sense of superiority,” the prosecutor’s office said. gave reason
Bankman-Fried, who at age 30 was already a millionaire thanks to the FTX cryptocurrency platform, was convicted last November of seven counts of fraud and conspiracy to defraud, and a judge set a sentencing date for March 28.
For their part, the lawyers of the young man, who is now 32 years old, have requested that the sentence be limited to a period of 5 years and three months to 6 and a half years, making sure that he wants to return the fraudster. Money to those affected.. EFE