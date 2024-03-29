USA

They bought an ATM at an auction in the US and were left speechless by what was inside (VIDEO)

A couple in America bought an ATM at auction with the intention of finding money inside. However, after struggling for hours to open it, using various tools and throwing it out of a truck, the influencers were surprised by their discovery.

In a two-part video, content creators Edley and Blake Kinsman share their battle against the ATM to see if it’s hiding something inside. The couple, who have nearly a million followers on Instagram between their @blakekinsman and @adley accounts, showed off all the tools they needed to break into an ATM.

“I open the ATM I bought at auction,” Edley wrote alongside a video posted on his Facebook page last December. In the clip, the influencer captured the moment her husband used a screwdriver, a hammer, a saw, a chisel and a rotary hammer to go through different compartments of the ATM until he reached the box. Money is kept.

The couple, who thought they would get at least US$10,000, found it completely empty when they were finally able to open the box in which the money is usually found. “nothing!” Blake says as he opens the cash box, looking dejectedly at the camera. “The man said he was sure there would be money inside!” says Adly, who is recording.

