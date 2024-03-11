These Eight Virtuous Behaviors That Let You Live 24 Years More

Our health advice – Scientists have succeeded in identifying and prioritizing healthy lifestyle habits. The good news: Adopting them even at age 50 or 60 is very effective.

Thirty thousand centenarians live in France today. Almost 30 times more than the years 1960-1975! What if it was enough to adopt certain lifestyle habits, to give yourself every chance to join this club? Indeed, according to American researchers, eight behaviors combining nutrition, social life, physical activity and sleep will make you live… up to 24 years for men and 21 years for women! To reach this conclusion, published in The American Journal of Nutrition, researchers studied a panel of more than 700,000 American veterans between the ages of 40 and 99. Monitoring was conducted between 2011 and 2019.

Without further ado, this is what undoubtedly made it possible to increase the life expectancy of the participants: following a mainly plant-based diet, regular and constant physical activity, knowing how to manage “negative stress”, not smoking, staying calm. Sleep, don’t consume…