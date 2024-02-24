There is good news for fans ahead of the return of the series
While Season 2’s Wednesday Soon to begin filming, Warner Bros. announced some great news for fans of the Netflix series worn by Jenna Ortega.
The rest under this announcement
Uploaded November 2022 to Netflix Catalog, WednesdaySeries derived from fiction and films The Addams Family, enjoyed rapid success with subscribers. It is one of the most watched programs on the streaming platform with 252.1 million views. Naturally, the company that owns Red N could hardly miss Season 2, so the series was renewed in early 2023. Due to the writers and actors’ strike, production could not begin immediately. Jenna Ortega, Wednesday’s Interpreter, will be reprising her role as the sinister and cool girl in the coming months, but while waiting for the official start of filming, Warner Bros. has good news for you!
There is good news for fans of Wednesday
Designed by Alfred Gough and Miles Miller (Smallville), and directed by Tim Burton (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Beetlejuice), the series has a nice surprise for: The first season of Wednesday Available on DVD and Blu-ray™ on March 27, 2024. Great news for those who do not benefit from a Netflix subscription and who are still eager to discover the adventures of a teenager in an institution like no other. The first round of episodes will be available for purchase online and in-store from the usual vendors. To help fans wait before Season 2, Jenna Ortega has just revealed a few things about her.
The rest under this announcement
Wednesday Season 2: Jenna Ortega teases new creatures and a bloody storyline
was interviewed by Vanity FairWednesday’s interpreter revealed his first impressions upon reading the script: “Just reading the scripts has been exciting. Seeing all these new characters join the story. We’re venturing much more into the supernatural world.” “We’ve already had vampires and werewolves in our universe, but this time we’re going even further.”, adds the actress. If the first season consists of significant episodes like Ball, it shows promise “Everyone in season 2 is like that” : “Everybody has a memorable scene. Which makes me even more excited because to accomplish that in eight episodes, I think that’s crazy.”
Article written in association with 6Medias