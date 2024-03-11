2024 Tax: When can you complete your tax return?

The tax calendar of 2024 is getting clearer. According to information from specialized site Tout sur Mes Finance, which the General Directorate of Public Finance confirmed to us, the deadline for validating your online income tax return will be between the end of May and the beginning of June, depending on your place of residence. .

In detail, taxpayers from departments 1 (Ain) to 19 (Corrèze) or abroad will have until midnight on May 23 to complete this formality. People from departments 20 (Cours-du-Sud and Haute-Cours) to 54 (Meurthe-et-Moselle) will benefit from an extra week until May 30.

Finally, the inhabitants of departments 55 (Meuse) to 976 (Mayotte) will be the most varnished because they will be able to satisfy this obligation until June 6. This spread is designed to avoid congestion on the impots.gouv.fr platform, with many taxpayers waiting until the last day to make their declarations.

Although we now know the end of the story, the tax authorities are yet to provide a date for the start of the declaration campaign. “The rest of the schedule will be clarified later,” we are told at DGFiP. However, each area traditionally has six weeks, for the less fortunate, to eight weeks, for the better off, to complete their income tax return. So the launch of the service should probably happen around Thursday 11 April.

Revised scale of 4.8%

Additionally, for taxpayers who still use paper declarations via Form 2042, the declaration date is set to Monday May 20 at the latest, regardless of the department of residence, according to the Tout sur Mes Finance website. Information not confirmed by DGFiP.