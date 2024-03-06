Symptoms are linked to problems with memory and thinking

“Sleep apnea is a common disorder that is often underdiagnosed.” Dominic Law of the Boston Medical Center in Massachusetts and a member of the American Academy of Neurology said this. As a reminder, obstructive sleep apnea-hypopnea syndrome (SAHOS), which affects 4% of the French population, occurs when people stop and restart their breathing several times during sleep, causing a lack of oxygen. It manifests itself through snoring, pauses in breathing, frequent micro-arousals, nocturnal, erectile dysfunction or even daytime lethargy.

Memory problems: 50% increased risk in adults with sleep apnea

In a new study, American researchers wanted to determine the effect of sleep apnea on cognitive functions. For this, they recruited 4,257 adults. Participants completed questionnaires regarding sleep quality as well as memory and thinking problems. For sleep, volunteers were asked about their snoring, gasping, or pauses in breathing during sleep. For memory and thinking, people had to answer questions about difficulty remembering, periods of confusion, difficulty concentrating, or problems making decisions.

According to results presented at the American Academy of Neurology meeting in Denver in April, 1,079 adults at work reported symptoms of sleep apnea. Of those, 357 participants reported memory or thinking problems, compared to 628 people without sleep apnea symptoms, or 20% of volunteers. After controlling for other factors such as age, gender, and education, the authors found that people with sleep apnea symptoms were about 50% more likely to report sleep apnea symptoms than those not affected by OSAHS.