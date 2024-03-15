The United States will implement an emergency fund to deal with the crisis at the border

The current United States administration, led by Democrat Joe Biden, plans to implement an emergency fund for fiscal year 2025. According to NBC News, the appropriation will be $4.7 billion and will be aimed at border security.



The initiative seeks to intensify operations by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in the face of significant increases in immigration.

That department would have access to the fund only if the number of undocumented immigrants crossing the southern border exceeds a threshold not specified in the budget.

If the money is not used to address the increase in immigration, it will be transferred to the funds of Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Republican resistance

It is clear that Joe Biden’s proposal will face strong resistance from Republican representatives in Congress.

Earlier, the legislative opposition refused to approve $13.6 billion dollars (USD) in emergency funding requested to respond to a record increase in migrants at the border itself.

The plan focuses on border security. It also requests substantial funding for areas related to various problems in the aforementioned area.

This includes $405 million to hire 1,300 additional Border Patrol agents, as well as funding to maintain ICE’s existing 34,000 detention beds.

Similarly, $1 billion dollars has been earmarked for assistance to Central America and nearly $1 billion to resolve a backlog of more than 2.4 million cases pending in United States immigration courts.

Finally, to combat smuggling, the budget requests funding to hire 1,000 additional CBP agents and $849 million for fentanyl detection technology at the border.



