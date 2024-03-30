Western Union continues to suspend services: “Cuba has not cooperated”

The Western Union company will not resume sending remittances to Cuba for the moment, which was suspended at the end of January, and blames the island’s authorities for this.

The company, which has confirmed technical issues with Orbit — a non-banking financial entity that processes remittances — will not be able to comply. It intends to resume operations on the island in April.

This Thursday, a Western Union official revealed Marty news Nor has Cuba made corresponding updates to the banking system.

“The date has been extended because Cuba has not cooperated,” the source said.

“Western Union had hoped to have everything resolved by the month of April, but unfortunately there is no new information in the system regarding the issue we are experiencing. For now, shipments remain suspended,” he explained.

The leading company in sending and receiving money worldwide reported on February 2 Temporarily stopped its remittance services in Cuba Because of technical problems with Cuban banks – including Orbit – and he was working to resolve them.

Orbit, which manages remittances, replaced Financiera CIMEX SA (FINCIMEX) in 2022. Approved in 2020 by the United States Department of the Treasury A move to close Western Union operations in Cuba, due to its ties to the paramilitary group GAESA.

last week, FINCIMEX reinstates remittance service in Cuba with AIS USD cardDelivery of remittances stopped after several weeks due to an alleged “technical failure”.

This news is favorable for many Cubans who receive remittances from abroad through this means, but it generates discussion on social networks because there are still people who have not received their money through other magnetic cards with institutions such as Banco Popular de Ahoro. .

On Wednesday, FINCIMEX announced International recharge of Classic Cards for remittances to Cuba is now active from anywhere in the world.