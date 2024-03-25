heavy At the age of 72, Josette said goodbye to cigarettes and she is proud of it!

necessary

It is at Madon that Josette Anduix lives for a little over a year and it is there that she decides to quit smoking. She tells us about her challenge, which she undertook with the help of local staff.

She started smoking at age 14 “in the toilet with my brother,” explains Josette Andouix, a resident of La Madon nursing home in Lourdes.

With great pride, she details her efforts to end something she knows and says is actually harmful to her health. It was in La Madon that she had the courage and will to quit once and for all at the age of 72: “I had been smoking for a long time, it was not good for my health, I knew. I have heart problems and I had already stopped. Tried and I succeeded, for a year and then it was my best friend who offered me cigarettes and I started again, which tempted me.”

“I don’t want to hear about cigarettes anymore”

When he arrived at the nursing home, a new environment and a caring director: “He shouted at me and they offered to help me stop it, especially with my heart, I said I have to stop me!” By smoking these three to four cigarettes a day, it will go down to zero. It was missing and now, not at all and I feel really good. It was good because I had covid and I felt bad three times, but there, it’s fine.” The financial aspect was also a driving force for this fair lady: “Between €10 and €12 today, it’s very expensive.”

A challenge met and a small victory for Josette who is a little saddened by the loss of her best friend a few months ago and who must have been very proud of her. Although she no longer has a family, her cousin congratulated her: “Yes, he is very happy that I don’t smoke anymore and I don’t want to hear about cigarettes anymore, they don’t want me to. Everything.”

Today, she is in good health and can even sing Josette with a new lease of life.