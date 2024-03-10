The straw tip is the ultimate tip for cell phone owners. Here’s how to keep your smartphone dust free

Dust really gets everywhere and this is especially true for smartphones. Apart from being unattractive, this can also cause problems with the operation of your cell phone. Fortunately, there’s a really simple solution to dust removal…

Dust in smartphones: the daily battle

In today’s hyperconnected world, our smartphones have become extensions of ourselves. We have to admit that we spend many hours on it, whether it is answering messages or calls, taking photos, playing games, etc. Only, when we are not using it, we store it in one of our pockets, in a bag or in something else. At this point, our precious cell phone is likely to collect dust on the screen, corners, charging ports, etc.

Even dust resistance and protective shell are not 100% sufficient to avoid this kind of inconvenience.. And for good reason, dust is made up of fine particles from a variety of sources, such as dead skin, fabric fibers, pollen, and industrial particles. It penetrates everywhere like this! SHowever, when dust accumulates inside a smartphone, it can lead to various problems in the long run, ranging from reduced audio quality to poor charging of the device. Charging ports, in particular, are extremely susceptible to this buildup, which can lead to frustrating situations where the phone refuses to charge, especially when we need it most, otherwise it’s no fun…

In this kind of case, wiping your phone with a cloth is not enough to clean it. But rest assured, it doesn’t need to be torn apart to give it a little makeover or invest in expensive products and equipment. A straw trick might just save your day…

Say goodbye to dust on your smartphone with the straw trick

Is your smartphone struggling to charge or losing sound quality? Why not try the straw trick to rid it of the dust that has accumulated inside over time without risking damaging it?

It couldn’t be easier:

Take a plastic bottle and cut off the top. Keep about 5 centimeters away from the cap and bottle. The easiest way is to use a cutter. Once that’s done, make a hole in the cap (the size of your straw) with a soldering iron or other tool. It should not be bigger than a straw. Then, insert the straw inside and secure it with glue so that it is securely placed and won’t move for long.

Place the nozzle of your vacuum cleaner into your construction, this will allow you to vacuum up fine debris as well as small elements like dust with greater precision. In fact, this compresses the suction power.

Then vacuum the various surfaces of your mobile phone with the built-in straw + vacuum cleaner : Speakers, charging port, possible jack port, etc. For best efficiency, be sure to place the suction tip as close to the cap as possible. And once the tool is created, you can reuse it as often as needed.

Now all you have to do is try and if you’ve had your smartphone for a while, who knows how much dust will be inside…