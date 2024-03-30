The release in France is approaching, this decisive step confirms it

The launch of Apple Vision Pro in France is approaching. The Apple brand plans to soon train its French employees to use the mixed reality headset before marketing the product.

© Apple

Americans have been able to enjoy the Apple Vision Pro for almost two months now. A mixed reality headset, as exciting for those who own it as it is for those who discover this technology, leaves no one indifferent.

Logically, French tech fans will also want to explore the device. The launch of the Apple Vision Pro in France seems inevitable, but it remains to be seen when Apple will market the product. Apparently, the launch from the apple brand is fast approaching Certain French employees should soon be trained to use headphones.

Apple should train French employees to use Apple Vision Pro

The launch of Apple Vision Pro in France is taking shape. Apple In France, some Apple stores will begin to select employees To train them in the use of the new product, according to the call for applications.

Even though it doesn’t mention the mixed reality headset word for word, there really is no room for doubt. A “training production event” will be held this summer directly in Apple Park, California. The lucky ones will learn to use Apple Vision Pro on site before returning to train their colleagues in France.

Everyone will then be able to conduct lengthy demonstrations of the Apple Vision Pro already conducted in the United States. Remember that there are 20 Apple stores in FranceBut we don’t know how many employees will make the trip per store.

The helmets can be marketed immediately at the end of the summer period. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that Apple may launch the Vision Pro in other markets before WWDC 2024 in June, but in France it may have to wait a little longer.

Be careful, when you finally have Apple Vision Pro, don’t forget the headset password, because the consequences are very painful.

Source: Watch Generations