As Samsung eats away at all its margins, its prices have never been so low

Over the years, whether it’s Samsung or Apple (and other manufacturers in general), smartphones haven’t changed much from one generation to the next. Often, they don’t justify the price difference that we see between them. Thus, it is more economical to switch to Galaxy S23 Ultra instead of Galaxy S24 Ultra. Well, to mark its anniversary, AliExpress is offering crazy pricing on Samsung’s 2023 flagship smartphone.

Priced at 913 euros, the Galaxy S23 Ultra in 256 GB drops to 793 euros with the code AAFR120. This is clearly a very good deal because at the time of its launch, this ultra high-end smartphone was priced at 1,419 euros. By buying it on AliExpress, you benefit from a discount of 626 euros, or a crazy discount of -45%. This is an unprecedented price, which we are not ready to see again anytime soon. So it’s now or never that you have to take advantage of it.

I take advantage of the offer on AliExpress

At this price, AliExpress also limits purchases to one copy per user. Also, the dealer has only very limited stock. In other words, you’ll have to act fast if you want to part with your Galaxy S23 Ultra. Four colors are available, namely: Green, Lavender, Cream and Black.

Also, on this product, delivery is free and fast, and the final price includes VAT. You also have a 14-day withdrawal period, as well as a 2-year manufacturer’s warranty, just like if you bought it from the official Samsung website.

Galaxy S23 Ultra, an extraordinary premium smartphone

With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, priced under 800 euros, is clearly in the big leagues, even though it was released a year ago.’ Samsung’s smartphone is a real monster of power, capable of meeting the needs of the most demanding people. The presence of its stylus makes it a perfect professional tool, especially for taking notes, drawing or retouching photos.

Thanks to the Samsung Dex functionality with which it is compatible, the Galaxy S23 Ultra can easily be used on a “desktop” type interface, such as a computer or TV. In terms of display, it’s pretty hefty, featuring a stunning 6.98-inch AMOLED screen, offering Quad HD+ definition and a refresh rate of 120 Hz for fluidity and high-level image quality.

Whether watching movies, series, playing games or just browsing the internet and social networks, this panel is pure pleasure every day. The device has a fingerprint sensor under its screen that allows you to unlock it at any time. It also supports facial recognition, and can be secured with a code or pattern of your choice.

For photos and videos, it remains among the best smartphones on the market. For this, it has a solid configuration that allows it to deliver professional quality photos and videos. So we find a 200 MP main sensor with f/1.7 aperture, with 10x optical zoom. 12 MP ultra wide-angle for group or landscape photos. 10 MP telephoto lens and 10 MP periscopic telephoto lens. On the front, you have a 12 MP selfie sensor. Don’t hesitate to read our test of the Galaxy S23 Ultra to understand what it is capable of achieving in this area (and all others).

The device does not forget compatibility with 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 or even NFC. With its 5,000 mAh battery, the Galaxy S23 is also a battery life champion. It will allow you to enjoy more than a whole day without going through the recharge box. The phone is further compatible with 45W wired and 10W Qi wireless fast charging. Everything runs under Android 13 with One UI 5.1 overlay that offers many possibilities in terms of customization besides being fluid and pleasant to use on a daily basis.

To find a good deal on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, here it is:

I take advantage of the offer on AliExpress

🟣 To never miss any news on Journal du Geek, subscribe to Google News. And if you love us, we have a newsletter every morning.