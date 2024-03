An event that could have disastrous consequences.

The pilot and his co-pilot fell asleep together during an internal flight to Jakarta operated by the company Batik Air on January 25, an Indonesian National Transport Safety Committee report published a month later suggests.

The plane had deviated from its course

Includes the cockpit of an Airbus A320 on board 153 passengers, the pilot asked his co-pilot for permission to rest. After about twenty minutes, the latter accidentally fell asleep.

It was 28 minutes before the pilot woke up to find that his co-pilot was asleep and the plane Deviated from his path.

After signaling to the control tower that they had encountered radio problems, the two men corrected the situation and landed the craft in Jakarta without incident. No passengers or crew members were injured.

Request for action

An investigation by the Indonesian National Transport Safety Committee revealed that the 28-year-old co-pilot Not enough rest The night before the flight.

The regulatory body recommended that Batik Air develop detailed guidelines and procedures to properly assess the physical and mental condition of pilots as well as implement regular on-board cockpit checks.