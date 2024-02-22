The number of suitcases on the TGV inOui is now limited

Jacques Demarthen / AFP Jacques Demarthen / AFP Please note, as of February 15, 2024, SNCF has changed its policy regarding baggage per passenger.

SNCF – SNCF sometimes likes to exercise discretion. A picture with the recent evolution of its baggage policy, which has gone almost unnoticed. Until then, the principle (little known) “You must be able to carry all your belongings at once” There was a rule for the traveler.

From February 15, there is now a maximum bag allowed per person. From now on, each passenger on the TGV inOui or Intercités is limited to “”. Two pieces of luggage with maximum dimensions of 70 x 90 x 50 cm (suitcase, large backpack, hiking bag, sports bag) and one labeled hand baggage with maximum dimensions of 40 x 30 x 15 cm (backpack, shopping bag, computer bag) », SNCF Voyageurs website details.

A luggage says “special” Always authorized (stroller, folded scooter, musical instrument in case, pair of skis under cover, wakeboard or snowboard under cover). Its maximum size must be 90 cm x 130 cm. But beware, passengers carrying special luggage are now limited to one large piece of luggage and one piece of hand luggage.

A grace period of seven months

” These updated rules are simply more clear and specific and thus avoid abuse or questions from our customers. Two large bags and one piece of hand luggage correspond to what it is already possible to carry yourself and in one go. », referring to SNCF Voyageurs, contacted by Le Figaro.

The forbearance period will be extended till September 15, 2024. After that, travelers who do not respect the new baggage policy will risk a fine of 50 euros.

The obligation to label your goods remains mandatory. Which can also be done with a QR code label available from the captain.

Till now, the number of included luggage was limited only in Oigo trains. A basic ticket includes one piece of hand baggage (36 x 27 x 15 cm) and one piece of cabin baggage (55 x 35 x 25 cm). Each additional piece of luggage (two maximum) or larger (1.30 m and 30 kg maximum) is charged €5 online or €20 when entering the train.

