The North Korean regime could pave the way for the first female leader of the Kim dynasty

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae visit North Korea’s Gangdong Greenhouse, in this March 16, 2024 image released by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA via REUTERS).

North Korean state media reported this on Saturday The dictator’s teenage daughter Kim Jong-un as A “Great Mentor”According to analysts, a term that points to the position of a possible successor at the head of the regime.

Reports in English and Korean from the official North Korean agency KCNA about A visit to the agricultural complex by Kim and her daughter They use the word honorific in the plural, indicating that it refers to both.

The English version of the article, along with images of the North Korean leader and his daughter, said, “The farm was visited by dignitaries accompanied by party, government and army officials.”

Analysts highlighted that this is the first time that Kim’s daughter has never been named by Pyongyang media but identified by South Korean intelligence. Ju Ae.

“It is the first expression that elevates Kim Joo to the position of leader”.He signaled AFP Yang Moo-jin, Rector of the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul.

The Korean word “hyangdo,” meaning guide, is usually reserved for “senior leaders or successors” of communist regimes, said Cheong Seong-chang, an expert at the Sejong Institute.

“This level of personal adoration of Kim Jue strongly points to her successor Kim Jong-un as the next leader of North Korea,” Cheong said.

Kim Jong-un is the grandson of the founder of North KoreaKim Il Sung, and succeeded his father Kim Jong Il as head of state when he died in 2011.

In case of succession, His daughter Ju will be the fourth person from the Kim dynasty to lead the country.

The current leader married his wife Ri Sol Ju in 2009, Seoul’s spy agency said.

Joo was first introduced to the world through North Korea’s official media In 2022, When he went with his father to test the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile.

Since then she has been seen at many of her father’s official engagements, such as military exercises or visits to the arms factory and poultry farm.

Prior to 2022, the only confirmation of its existence came from former NBA player Dennis Rodman, who visited North Korea in 2013 and said he had met Kim’s girlfriend, Ju Ae, and then had a child.

Seoul initially said Kim and his wife Ri had their first child, a boy, in 2010, followed by Joo.

But last year, Seoul’s Unification Ministry said the government was “Unable to confirm with absolute certainty” existence of Kim Jong-un’s son

(With information from AFP)