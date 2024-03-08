Recipe for anti-waste hazelnut mousse from Raphael Haumont

Don’t throw away the dishes you spoil! Raphaël Haumont explains how to recycle milk eggs with two anti-waste recipes! Raphael Haumont written on 08/03/2024

If you mess up a dish in the kitchen, think twice before throwing it away, because you can often imagine a second life by recycling it. Until it burns, and is therefore poisonous.

A good example is egg pudding, which is easy to make but also easy to mess up.

Recipe for egg pudding

1/2 liter of milk.

3 eggs.

80 grams of vanilla sugar or vanilla sugar extract.



A little caramel at the bottom of the mold.



1 hour 30 minutes at 120° in bain-marie.

Egg pudding is easy, simple and inexpensive to make. But if you don’t control the temperature well, if you don’t pay attention to whether or not you cook in a bain-marie, you can quickly fail your recipe.

Failure often comes from cooking and especially over-coagulating the eggs. If they have small holes, this is a sign that steam has escaped, residual water is coming out.

You quickly realize that by overcooking, the proteins are coagulated, but very quickly, they combine, as does the work.“Micro Omelet”, and reject the water in the milk. This dish is bland and grainy.



The secret to a successful egg pudding

When you fail, notice and analyze your mistakes. You will understand that you should use bain-marie with many precautions.

First, choose a refractory glass or porcelain mold, which does not conduct heat well, resulting in Spreads gently and extends cooking time unlike metal molds.

Place everything in a bain-marie (another container) and fill with water. Cover with baking paper or aluminum foil to prevent the heat from the oven from overcooking the surface. Bain-Marie allows for even distribution of heat.



Use your two containers which are poor conductors, cover after the water, you will have perfect diffusion of heat, fair coagulation.

Water does not boil in a bain-marie, if your oven is at 120°, your water will be at 80°.

You can add some caramel to the bottom of your preparation to enhance it. You will get a very smooth texture.

Anti-Waste Hazelnut Mousse Recipe

If you miss your egg pudding, don’t panic. You already have milk, eggs (even if they are cooked) and sugar. It is the base of at least 50% of pastries. So you can turn it into a soft hazelnut or almond cake.

As the eggs are cooked, the proteins no longer have a binding role. Binder must be added with fresh eggs. All your cooked milk and egg mass will add a lot of softness.

Add some texture with flour (starch) and some almond or hazelnut powder, add some melted butter and yeast.



400 grams of hard-boiled eggs.

100 grams of sugar.

2 eggs.

280 grams of flour.

150 grams of melted butter.

Powdered Hazelnut 70 gms.

1 bag of baking powder.

Recipe for anti-waste pastry cream

With this failed milk egg, you can also make custard. All you’re missing is some starch, which you’ll get by adding cornstarch. For this recipe you will need:

500 grams of failed milk eggs.

25 cl of milk.

20 grams of butter.



60 grams of corn starch.

Vanilla.

Mix everything very finely and return to the saucepan to thicken. You can decorate the cabbage, use it for a sour base with apricots or strawberries.