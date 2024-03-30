The most beautiful city in the US where Clint Eastwood was mayor and where Brad Pitt likes to live

It has been considered “Most Beautiful City in the United States” And its charm has captivated visitors, incl Hollywood stars who have decided to make this place their retirement home.

about it Carmel-by-the-SeaThere is a small town In Monterey County, off the coast of California, With an impressive European and medieval style, cobbled streets and paradisiacal beaches Pacific Ocean.

The Time Out travel guide has rated this place as average Fourth place in the list of 16 most beautiful cities in the worldBecause it is a place “Story Classic” Where you can enjoy its gardens and water activities like walks Surfing, diving and kayaking.





Carmel-by-the-Sea, a place that captivates celebrities

This charming place caught the attention of the world when the legendary actor in 1986 Hollywood Clint Eastwood was selected as Mayor for a term of two years And currently, at the age of 93, it is still his residence.

But her beauty Brad Pitt also fell in love Who bought in July 2022 A historic home in the area worth $40 millionThis is one of the most expensive residences in the area.

Brad Pitt’s house in Carmel-by-the-Sea, the most beautiful city in the United States

This property was built in 1918 and was designed by an architect Charles Summer GreenMade of sandstone and granite and with a spectacular view of the sea as it is located on a cliff.

The city was incorporated in 1916 and became the home of writers Mary Austin, Sinclair Lewis and Jack London who fled and took refuge in San Francisco after the earthquake Carmel Enchanted by its bohemian and picturesque atmosphere.

Carmel-by-the-Sea Its length is just over 1.5 kilometers where you can find restaurants, galleries, white sand beaches and beautiful sunsets that make it unique.

To get to this location, The closest airport is Monterey Regional Which is located just 11 kilometers away by taking California Highway 1. The journey may take a maximum of 15 minutes.