The leaks reveal the gameplay of the game

In December, Rockstar unveiled a trailer for the upcoming GTA 6, featuring Vice City and its two protagonists. However, since then, leaks and leaks have been going in all directions.

Numerous leaks reveal GTA 6 gameplay

A recent leak shared by Nima, a developer, has revealed new elements about the gameplay and story on X. It seems that Jason and Lucia share the same roof before regularly switching houses to escape their pursuers. The leak also suggests that the game will start with a Haste mission. Mini-sports like tennis, golf and fishing can also be included. Players will also be able to go to the police, find and track vehicles and animals. According to him, as the story progresses, the map will evolve and new equipment and new weapons will also be unlocked.