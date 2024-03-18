kyiv says it shot down 17 Russian drones, Sumi region under bomb

Ukraine announced on Monday March 18 that it had shot down 17 combat drones and 7 missiles out of a total of 22 drones overnight and reported an intensification of Russian bombing of its border region of Sumy in the northeast. During the night from Sunday to Monday, Russia fired five S-300/S-400 missiles at the Kharkiv border region (east), two Kh-59 cruise missiles at the Sumy region (northeast) and 22 Shahed-type explosive drones, the Ukrainian Air Force said in a telegram. Follow our live stream.

Vladimir Putin says Russian forces have the advantage at the front. “Overall, the initiative is completely with the Russian armed forces, and in some areas our men are cutting down the enemy”, declared the Russian president after being re-elected for a fifth term at the head of Russia. Vladimir Putin once again promised that Moscow’s objectives would be “achieve”.

Vladimir Putin is a man “drunk on power”, reacts Volodymyr Zelensky. “It is clear to everyone that this character, as has often happened in history, is simply intoxicated with power and is doing everything possible to rule forever”The President of Ukraine responded in a message on Sunday Published on social networksAssuming there was no Russian presidential election “No Legitimacy”.

A military base in Transnistria was hit by an explosive drone. Transnistria, a pro-Russian separatist region of Moldova, said on Sunday that explosive drones sent from neighboring Ukraine attacked a military base in its capital, Tiraspol. Russia has supported the region, which borders Ukraine, since the 1990s. But Kiev accuses Moscow of being in charge. “Russia provokes kamikaze drone attack on military unit in Transnistria,” assured the Ukrainian Security Council. Moldova, for its part, has not confirmed “No Attack”.