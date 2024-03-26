According to a German legend, France is beloved

Euro 2024 is fast approaching. Indeed, this Tuesday, after the match against Chile at the Velodrome, the French team will go to the continental competition in Germany. And the latest signals sent by the Blues are not really reassuring. Facing Germany in Lyon this Saturday, Kylian Mbappé’s team-mates were beaten on all counts by the superior Mannschaft. However, many observers of European football are not swayed: France remains the favorite for Euro 2024. And even after the triumph of Julian Nagelsmann’s selection, few on the other side of the Rhine remain convinced of France’s victory in the final next July.

After the rest of this announcement

This is particularly the case with Philip Lehm. The legendary 40-year-old right-back said in an interview with him that he has high expectations from the Frenchman.AFP : “Favorite? France, just because they have, I would say, 40 players, they have a lot of really talented players. They have a very balanced group and can easily make changes, bringing players from the bench who would normally have the legitimacy to play from the start. But what is crucial is to present yourself as a team on the field.» Whether the prediction of 2014 World Champions in Germany will come true remains to be seen.