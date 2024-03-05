The interview. Charles Esteve, director of Columbia in Rennes: “The shopping center is attractive”

See my news

Habitat stores have lowered the curtain, selling points Golden brioche Close, Bricorama opens and JD Sports Prepares rumors about his arrival, departure Monoprix And no Primark But have transmitted… For several weeks, information has been coming in regarding the Columbia shopping center in the city center of Rennes.

SO, News rance have met Charles Esteve, directorTo take stock of all current files.

news: Hello Mr. Esteve, you are the Director of Columbia Shopping Center, an employee of Clapier Group. Can you explain your role to us?

Charles Esteve: Clapier must be viewed as a co-ownership trustee. We bring together 5 or 6 owners of commercial units in the center. Then there are salespeople responsible for negotiating the establishment of new brands. In summary, we take care of the operation and management of Columbia Shopping Center. Our priority is the protection of brands.

We just started our meeting with a visit to the new Brikorama store. What do you think ?

Columbia Center Director: It is a matter of pride to welcome this exclusive brand to Rennes. It is the largest DIY area in the city center with 1,800 m². We can hardly do better.

At the same time, Brioche Dory announced that she was leaving the center…

Columbia Center Director: I confirm it to you. But, I am not authorized to speak for the brand, I do not represent its group. There are factors that are not related to all moles.

The announcement comes just weeks after Habitat closed and we see that the quarterback is also planning a complete liquidation.

Columbia Center Director: For the quarterback, there is an expansion project. We work with them on projects.

To close the accommodation, the reasons are linked to the global context of difficulties for the company. Its very large sales area is in high demand in the city centre.

Similarly, apart from these brands, we also see commercial cells that remain vacant. Is the shopping center losing momentum?

Columbia Center Director: There is no way. Colombia is fascinating. The arrival of Brikorama, but also, in a few weeks, of JD Sports, the brand’s largest surface area in a metropolitan area of ​​more than 500 m², with a range of exclusive brands of clothing, confirms its appeal. The shopping center is made up of 65 cells, most of which are occupied.

We also have many locomotives which are exclusive brands like Fnac, Monoprix, Natures & Découvertes, Normal, Haribo…. That is positive.

Access to the center is an asset with two metro lines.

JD Sports, which will replace the Celio…

Columbia Center Director: Célio will move to a slightly smaller surface area, two cells from where it was located. The brand wanted bigger, but we didn’t have the right surface area for it.

I cannot comment on the strategy of commercial cell owners. On the other hand, turnover of brands is part of the life of a shopping center.

Rumors about the departure of Monoprix and the arrival of Primark have been rife recently. What do you think, what do you think?

Columbia Center Director: To my knowledge, there is no topic for monoprix. It is there and remains there.

Primark is a great powerhouse for shopping centres. But nothing is done about it.

What future prospects do you see for the Columbia Center?

Columbia Center Director: As we can see, Columbia occupies a central place in the lives of the people of Rennes. Beyond the look, we want to make it a place to live all year round. It has already started with highlights such as the French blood establishment, Christmas events, the Colombia solidarity march, but also the Love Fest Colombia at the beginning of the summer season, followed by activities and events from March 5 to 9. 65th anniversary of Asterix and 35th anniversary of the eponymous park.

What Columbia Shopping Center is planning in the world of Asterix and Obelix from March 5 to 9, 2024.

