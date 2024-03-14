Business

Sud-Rail files notice for the month of May

by Le Figaro with AFP

published
Update

The strike threatens to disrupt May.
SNCF’s third union calls for a walkout to influence end-of-career negotiations.

Following a strike by SNCF controllers in mid-February, the Sud-Rail union announced that it had filed a strike notice covering the entire month of May to influence negotiations regarding the end of their careers. “The last strike on February 16/17/18 seems to be just the beginning of this balance of power that is holding a little more each day! The patience of ASCT (controllers, editor’s note) has its limits while their determination remains intact!”A pamphlet published on its site heralds the group’s third union.

One of two TGVs was canceled in the winter holiday crossover week due to a controller strike. The movement was very popular, with three out of four controllers going on strike, particularly over pay rise issues. A roundtable on end-of-career issues is scheduled for April 10, Sud-Rel said. “Management warned, without significant changes, bridge will collapse in May”Starts an interest-rail.

More info to come…

