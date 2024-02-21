The heavy financial penalties that beneficiaries are at risk for this practice

New details have just been announced regarding a social leasing system intended for the purchase of electric vehicles. According to a decree published in the Official Journal on February 12, families availing of this credit have to pay heavy fines.

A fine of 1,500 euros in the event of subletting

On January 1, 2024, the government launched a social leasing offer for small budgets. This allows low-income households to benefit from an electric vehicle for 100 euros per month. The subsidy ended on February 15, but will be renewed in 2025, according to the government. So far, 50,000 people have benefited from social leasing. The latter should however be aware that they risk significant fines in the event of subletting.

Indeed, according to the adjustment made in Decree No. 2024-102 dated February 12, the rental of vehicles obtained under social subsidies to a third party is strictly prohibited. Such an act shall be punished by a fine of 1,500 euros. Beneficiaries who have offered to sublet their electric cars must stop this practice.

However, the decree does not mention anything about tenants who want to lend their vehicle to a third party. Then we wonder how the state intends to distinguish subletting from simple loans. It is useful to emphasize that this unsatisfactory criterion was put in place so as not to divert the subsidy from its social character.

Conditions for benefiting from social leasing

As a reminder, social leasing or electric leasing is an income-conditional subsidy for low-income workers whose workplace is more than 15 km from their home. The vehicle in question must serve as a means of transport in the context of their professional activity. The tenancy is unconditional and its duration can be up to 36 months. As for the monthly payment, it varies depending on the model chosen. However they are limited to 150 euros, with an average of 100 euros.

For example, for the rental of a Renault Twingo E-Tech, the payment is 40 euros. For a more expensive model, such as the Peugeot E-2008, the beneficiary will pay 149 euros. Another condition of electric leasing: Adherence to the limit of 12,000 km per year.