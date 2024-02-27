The French military announced it had intercepted a Russian spy plane near Estonia

The French military announced on X, on Tuesday February 27, 2024, that it intercepted a Russian spy and intelligence plane off the Estonian coast. “French Mirage 2000-5s take off to meet Il-20 Coot reconnaissance and intelligence plane”.. was intended “Protect the airspace of our Baltic allies”she adds without further details.

Since the last ratification by the Hungarian Parliament, on Monday 26 February, Sweden will become 32.E Countries to join NATO. In fact, both sides of the Baltic Sea will now be part of the alliance. The latter is about to happen “Nato Lake”Note franceinfo , because all neighboring countries are part of it, with the exception of Russia. This sea, which separated the two blocs of the West and the East during the Cold War, now brings them together. Cooperation is essential, and France is marking its position.

Land borders also strengthened

On Friday 20 January, the defense ministers of the Baltic states (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania) announced an agreement on the construction of defensive installations on their borders with Russia and Belarus. The ministers mentioned in a joint press release “Anti-Mobility Defensive Installations” Prevent or prevent any attempt at crossing by military forces.No“The Baltic Defense Line to protect NATO’s eastern flank and deprive our adversaries of their freedom of movement”Latvian Defense Minister, Andris Sprudes clarified.

From Finland to Ukraine, countries bordering Russia and Belarus have already established networks (walls, barriers, barbed wire networks, etc.) to strengthen the borders of migrant flows and potential attacks.