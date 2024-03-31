Top 3 5G smartphones under €300 between Samsung Galaxy A54, Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro and Honor Magic6 lite

Do you want a smartphone that supports 5G network but your budget is limited to €300? We have selected Samsung Galaxy A54, Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro and Honor Magic6 lite for you. But which of these, is really for you? Here are their main technical characteristics compared to a more detailed look.

In terms of design, all three smartphones present different philosophies in the integration of their photo sensors. The Honor Magic6 Lite 5G features a large circle on the back housing its sensors in a style reminiscent of watchmaking with a Clos de Paris finish for a distinctive and classy look. Its profiles are particularly beautiful. Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G opts for flat profiles but separates its photo sensor with a color-matched plate on the back, thus merging with the rest of the design. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, for its part, favors a pure style without artificiality, with a photo sensor placed only on the shell, which emphasizes the purity of its design. In terms of colors, each model offers a range of choices: black, green and orange for Honor versus black, purple and blue shades for Xiaomi while Samsung offers a wider palette: silver, graphite, lavender and lime (lemon yellow) .













In terms of dimensions and weight, these smartphones show their own characteristics. The Honor Magic6 Lite 5G, with its 163.6 mm height, 75.5 mm width and 7.85 mm thickness, weighs 185 grams, positioning it as a compromise between size and portability. Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is slightly more compact but heavier (187 grams), its dimensions are 161.2×74.24×8 mm. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, however, stands out for its compactness in height (158.2 mm) but features the heaviest weight at 202 grams.





Which one is most efficient and what are the settings for photos?





To run, the Honor Magic6 Lite 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G are equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processors respectively, both offering 8GB of RAM, though Xiaomi also offers a 12GB variant. Galaxy A54 5G uses Samsung Exynos 1380 chipset with 8 GB RAM. In terms of storage, Xiaomi stands out with an option of up to 512 GB compared to 256 GB for others, Samsung also offers the possibility to expand its internal memory capacity via micro SD card.













In photography, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G stands out with its 200-megapixel main sensor, which promises the best image quality, followed by the Honor Magic6 Lite 5G with a 108-megapixel sensor. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, despite offering a low-resolution main sensor (50 megapixels), offers a certain versatility thanks to its ultra-wide-angle and macro options, which is also the case for the other two.





What is the best screen and battery life?





The screens of these smartphones are all AMOLED type, which promises excellent display quality. The Honor Magic6 Lite 5G offers a curved panel on both sides to measure 6.78 inches diagonally with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, similar to the Xiaomi, albeit slightly smaller at 6.67 inches but with a higher maximum brightness (1800 cd/m²). . The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, with its 6.4-inch screen, also offers a frequency of 120 Hz and an almost equivalent brightness declared at 1750 cd/m², according to the brand.













In terms of autonomy, the Honor Magic6 Lite 5G stands out with a 5300 mAh battery and 35 watt charging, which promises excellent durability. Xiaomi, despite having a slightly lower capacity battery (5100 mAh), compensates with a fast charging of 67 watts. Samsung, with its 5,000 mAh battery and 25-watt charging, offers a balance between durability and efficiency, albeit slow charging. Please note, none of these models support wireless charging.

Finally, regarding connectivity, all models support Wi-Fi 6 and NFC technology, but the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G stands out for the presence of an infrared transmitter and eSIM compatibility (like the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G). Waterproofing certification varies between models, with the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G offering the best protection (IP67 so fully waterproof), followed by the Xiaomi (IP54) and finally the Honor (IP53) which can only withstand splashes. The location of the fingerprint reader below the screen for all models offers good ergonomics.

