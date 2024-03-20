The film with Sandra Bullock airs on TFX

In the early 2000s, fertile Steven Soderbergh searched with Brad Pitt And George Clooney A retelling of the 60s classic directed by the brilliant blockbuster, Louis Milestone, Unknown from Las Vegas. Or a host of flamboyant actors in a new genre heist film, punctuated by jazzy standards, deeply distressed by the once-surrounding political darkness. A decade later, in the early 2010s, my best friends (bride and groom) with such remarkable success by Paul Feig offered something completely different: a comedy featuring an all-female crew, continuing the work begun long ago by the brilliant Kristen Wiig and the underrated Melissa McCarthy. Sandra Bullock.

Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway and Rihanna in Ocean’s 8 film credits

The year of all progress, 2018 gave birth to what seems like an ideal mix between a cool blockbuster and a women’s comedy. In the first two episodes of the saga the ocean (named after the eponymous hero, a high-flying crook and thief played by George Clooney) Released in 2001 and 2004, the iconic Julia Roberts A very masculine cast kept his head above water. But eleven years after the last installment was released in 2007, something has changed. Important roles ofOcean 8 (2018) – Airs this Tuesday March 18, 2024 on TFX – Hosted exclusively by women. We find Cate Blanchett, Anne HathawaySarah Paulson, Helena Bonham Carter, RihannaRapper and comedian Awkwafina, series creator Mindy Kaling and, as the ideally offbeat mistress of ceremonies, Sandra Bullock.

How Ocean’s 8 is changing the heist movie cards with a gang of female villains

In this spin-off of the original films, Steven Soderbergh is content to produce and leave his place behind the camera to Gary Ross (The Hunger Games). actress of Miss Detective – Oscar winner for Syrup blind side In 2010, perhaps her worst role – playing Danny Ocean’s sister, Debbie. She hasn’t spoken to her brother in a long time, which explains why we don’t meet her former beau.emergency In this film. When the action begins, Debbie breaks out of prison before gathering friends and professionals to prepare for a robbery planned during the annual Met Gala in New York. The story of the diamond necklace and the hammock, which sparkles with the presence of countless people guests From Kim Kardashian to Hailey Baldwin brought in by Anna Wintour to play their own roles, Kendall JennerKatie Holmes, Serena Williams, Zac Posen and Alexander Wang.

Sometimes bruised by criticism, Sandra Bullock nonetheless shows promise as the head of the lawless clan Ocean 8 A sense of tempo and natural irony that the film needs. This age may not be able to produce many films that fit fifty-year-olds like gloves: it becomes all the more necessary to take advantage of this. Next, Ocean 8, the 100% female version of the previously male-driven franchise is given a second mission, while the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements have changed the landscape in the film industry. Proving to Hollywood once again that fantasy based on women can draw crowds. A year later wonder womanIt’s about time.

Ocean’s 8 (2018) by Gary Ross with Sandra Bullock, Rihanna and Anne Hathaway, aired on March 19, 2024 on TFX.