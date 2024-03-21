Games

The Epic Games Store is coming to iOS (and Android) soon

Surprisingly, Epic announced the upcoming arrival of its Epic Games Stores on Android and iPhone later this year. Expecting no upheaval, the publisher offers developers the same terms as its desktop app.

It’s an announcement that Epic has been waiting for for years: The Epic Games Store will come to Android and iOS later this year thanks to European DMA (Digital Markets Act) regulations that now authorize alternative app stores.

The same Epic Games Store, but on mobile

It was alongside its State of the Unreal event at GDC 2024 (Game Developers Conference) that Epic officially announced the news. While the announcement was expected, it marks a significant paradigm shift for the mobile gaming sector.

The epic thus affirms that it will adopt “Equal fair conditions, accessible to all developers” Precisely, the firm will thus take 12% of the sales to the publishers who will be able to reserve the remaining 82% for themselves. For comparison, Steam is still on the 30/80 model while the Google Play Store applies a commission of 15 to 30%.

Epic Games app on the Galaxy Store
Epic Games App on Galaxy Store to Download Fortnite // Source: Friendroid

Developers will also be able to offer in-app purchases in their games with the possibility of using the payment method of their choice to keep all their revenue. Here again, the terms are more favorable than iOS and Google Play Store.

It remains to be seen whether this mobile port of EGS will resemble the desktop version of the application; We assume Epic will sync its store across all platforms. The new app should replace its Epic Games launcher that was previously used to launch Fortnite on both platforms.

