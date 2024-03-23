Entertainment

“Beetlejuice 2”: Jenna Ortega reunites with her dark side in intriguing trailer

The first trailer for the long-awaited sequel to Tim Burton’s classic is finally out, and Jenna Ortega almost looks like one. Wednesday.

In this new film, expected on our screens on September 6, Michael Keaton reprises the legendary role of Betelgeuse (Beetlejuice, in English) with Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara, who discovers the characters played in the classic since 1988.

Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe join the cast of the sequel, directed by Tim Burton and written by series creators Alfred Gough and Miles Miller. Wednesday.

According to the synopsis provided by Warner Bros. Studios, the plot of no Betelgeuse Betelgeuse (BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice) revolves around the Dietz family’s return to Winter River after an unexpected family tragedy.

Still haunted by betelgeuse, Lydia’s (Winona Ryder) life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega), a mysterious model of the city located in the attic and a portal to the afterlife accidentally opens.

The first film in 1998 was a surprise success Betelgeuse grossed $75 million at the worldwide box office and inspired a Broadway musical.

