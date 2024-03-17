How to Enable Double-Tap Gesture Control on Almost Every Apple Watch

One of the biggest new features in the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 is the “double tap” feature, which allows users to control the watch by pinching with their thumb and index finger. Although full functionality and the new UI are limited to the latest models, Apple Watch Series 3 or later models can now enable gestures like double-tap for many use cases. Here’s how to do it.

Enabling quick actions

To use a double-tap-like feature on any Apple Watch:

Open the Watch app on your iPhone. Scroll down and select Accessibility. Scroll down and tap Quick Actions (under Engine). Tap at the top to enable this feature. Now, when available, you will be prompted to double pinch to perform a quick action. If you miss a prompt, keep an eye out for the blue-framed buttons – this means you can use a double pinch/tap to select them.

Quick Actions provides a preview of what double-tap functionality looks like. It doesn’t include all the capabilities, but already includes answering and ending calls, taking photos with the camera control app, controlling workouts, and more.

Activating AssistiveTouch

AssistiveTouch is full gesture control, designed for people with upper limb differences, but anyone can use it. This feature goes beyond quick actions and the upcoming double-tap feature.

Open the Watch app on your iPhone. Scroll down and select Accessibility. Scroll down and tap AssistiveTouch (under Motor). Activate the button at the top to activate this function. Now tap on hand gestures, and enable them at the top. Now you can customize what Pinch, Double Pinch, Clamp and Double Clamp do.

With AssistiveTouch, the default gesture for “activation” and the action menu is double squeeze, but you can change that at the bottom of the Hand Gestures menu.

What do you think about gesture control on the Apple Watch? Are you already using Quick Actions or Assistive Touch? Are you considering upgrading to a newer model to get the official double-tap functionality? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Discovering the Zenith Defy Extreme: The fastest mechanical watch on the market