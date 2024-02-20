The Cuban government will not implement a package of economic measures “until the conditions created in the country are implemented.”

He Cuban government assured that it would not apply Economic reform package measures that are yet to be implemented According to what the Cuban Prime Minister said at a meeting of the Council of State, “as long as the conditions created in the country are not there.” Manuel Marrero Cruz.

In an official newspaper report Granma With regard to the meeting dedicated to examining “Compliance with the schedule of implementation of government measures to correct distortions and re-boost the economy during the year 2024”, it was noted that “from January 15 to February 15, the work system for monitoring and control of this issue gathered” .”

with the presence of a ruler Miguel Diaz-Canel BermudezCuban leaders spoke of strengthening strategies between micro, medium and small enterprises (MSMEs) and the state sector, “with a view to achieving more offers to the people based on their joint potential in food production, internal trade, import substitution”.

The Cuban president mentioned it Recent visits to some Cuban provincesIn addition to Get followersstated that he had found experiences “that should be the rule and not the exception.”

President of the Council of State and National Assembly of Cuba, Esteban Lazo HernandezHe defended the measures as being able to “solve existing problems” and admitted that they were taken “in a complex context”, although he justified that the aim was to “defend work and the main achievements of the revolution, and protect the population”.

Last February 1st The Cuban government announced that it is extending the update of fuel pricesAlso trading in USD due to cyber attack received by CIMEX Corporation.

“This decision has been taken due to a cyber security attack on the CIMEX marketing system. The Vice Minister of Economy and Planning reported a few minutes ago that it was caused by a virus from abroad,” explained the official journalist. LAZARO MANUEL ALONSO on your Facebook wall.

days later, Díaz-Canel fires Alejandro Gil Fernández as Minister of Economy and PlanningAnd He started touring the provinces of the countryIn a desperate move to try to quell negative opinion that has sprung up in Cuba.