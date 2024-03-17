The Cuban and North Korean regimes cemented their alliance during a ceremony in Havana

Cuban dictator, Miguel Diaz-Canel, and North Korean ambassador to the island, Ma Chol Su (Granma).

rule of Cuba And that North Korea They continue to strengthen their bond and align their interests. Thus, a meeting was held in Havana this Saturday involving the outgoing ambassadors of Asian nations on the island, taking the opportunity to showcase the fruits of the relationship.

official media GranmaReport on the only legal in Cuba, inter-meeting for affiliation with the Communist Party Miguel Diaz-Canel and diplomats, Ma Chol theirwhom he decorated and congratulated in a display of his “unique friendship”. “Significant work in promoting historic bipartisan, intergovernmental, cooperative relations between the people of the two countries”.

It was “A reaffirmation of friendship, unity, brotherhood that exists between our parties, our peoples and our governments,” Díaz-Canel began by saying and then added: “Our relations have matured, sustained and consolidated over time (…) this whole process has achieved done because they have Elements that distinguish them as truly unique relationships between people“

Relations between Cuba and North Korea go back more than 60 years (AP)

For his part, Chol Su assured that he would “convey these messages of friendship and brotherhood to Leader Kim Jong-un” at the meeting in Havana.

Relations between Cuba and North Korea are old 1960, when nations came together in the middle of the Cold War because they had a common enemy: the United States. Since then, the two have worked together in their “will”. Do not give in to interventionist policies or imperialist blockades and embargoes“

Part of this closeness was reflected in 1986, when Cuban dictator Fidel Castro Traveled to Pyongyang and met with the country’s founder, Kim Il-sung and his son and successor, Kim Jong-il, along with the grandfather and father of current dictator Kim Jong-un. Similarly, in 2018, Díaz-Canel also made his own visit to North Korea, which was seen as a sign of the nations’ “unbeatable friendship” and “unity”.

“It’s about a A historical event Which shows powerfully Unbreakable friendship The sympathy between the two countries and two peoples who move shoulder to shoulder A united struggle against the aggressive policy of the imperialistsand those who fight for peace and the victory of the socialist cause,” the North Korean newspaper celebrated Rodong SinmunOfficial newspaper of the Workers’ Party.

Saturday’s incident also comes at a time when Kim Jong-un is increasingly threatening the West and increasing his cooperation with allied nations, such as Russia And Iran.

Kim Jong-un oversees military exercises with his daughter and tells the North Korean army to prepare for war (REUTERS)

This week, the dictator oversaw a military exercise that included maneuvers with paratroopers and asked all army personnel to fully prepare for war. Cited by state agency KCNAThe President, who appeared with his daughter, stressed the need for “ All military personnel are equipped with a strong will against the enemy and a deep fighting vision to change history if war breaks out.“

Added to this is the country’s record of missile tests in 2023, prompting experts around the world to warn of their country’s strong strike capability.

(with information from EFE)