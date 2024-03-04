Several officers from the General Staff leave the Atos ship

Information Le Figaro – After the boss of the Tech Foundation, the boss of Southern European operations as well as the head of internal audit will leave the company, which has already been approved. After the failure of negotiations with Daniel Kratinsky, the pressure on the company increased.

The leadership waltz at Atos Group continues. According to our information, the technology group, amid the storm, is seeing the departure of two of its senior managers. First to pack his bags, the boss of operations in Southern Europe, Yannick Tricaud. The former Sopra Steria and Capgemini, who joined the company in 2017, was a member of the company’s executive committee. His departure should be followed by Jean-Marie Pivard, director of internal audit, who joined the company two years ago.

These two departures are in addition to Nourdin Bihamane. An Atos veteran, former interim general manager of the group, then appointed general director of the TechFoundation entity, this executive will also leave the company in the coming weeks. A departure that will hardly surprise observers.

At the head of the TechFoundation, Nourdin Bihman supported the thesis of a takeover of Atos’ historic activities by billionaire Daniel Kratinsky, calling his takeover offer just one of the…