Interview for Global Admission in Dominican Republic

To simplify Record Final for the Global Entry Migration Program, Provided by the office customs and United States Border Protection (CBPShort name in English), The visits Dominican applicants were previously granted conditionally within this programCoordinated by Ministry of External Affairs (MIREX) and General Directorate customs (DGA).

for QuoteSix officers of CBP who provided assistance Record Finalization of participants during meetings held at the offices of the American Chamber of Commerce in the Dominican Republic (AMCHAMDR), and thus avoiding them traveling from North American airports to complete the process; An example of excellent relations between the Dominican Republic and the United States.

The call was extended to 1,000 applicants who approved Conditional and in addition, they coordinated their appointment from the web portal CBP.

To date, 5,103 have been received requestsOf them, more than 1,000 approved Over 1,800 results to be obtained during this process requests approved by CBP For the admission of Dominican citizens in program No Global accessAnother 800 have been admitted conditionally, just awaiting a corresponding interview and the rest are still in the accreditation process by the competent body.

Raphael Henry, Supervisory Officer Program Manager CBPThe process was considered a success visits and considered liquid Exchange No Information with the General Directorate of customsThe main body for implementation No Global access In the Dominican Republic.

“Everything was very good, customs and other Dominican institutions that were involved in this process do the corresponding part and notify us when a person qualifies; So, we had to do our part approved No applicant” Henry added.

For his part, Mario Ramirez, Managing Supervisor of Trusted Traveler Programs CBPIt was detailed that “about 800 more people were prepared visits, approved Conditionally and waiting more to reach their point approved conditional”.

Daniel Peña, Deputy Director customshighlighted that the Cooperation Between the associations of the Dominican Republic and CBP Strengthens and encourages Security National And it helps to identify and prevent potential risks, improve them Security At the borders and protecting the interests of the country.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2024/03/11/foto-2.jpg

He indicated that the Dominican Republic became the sixth Latin American country to become part of it and the sixteenth worldwide. programIt achieved inclusion just 11 months after signing a memorandum to start negotiations, the second fastest country to complete the process.

While William Malamud, Executive Vice President of AMCHAMDR, appreciated the work undertaken by MIREX, customs And by supporting this AMCHAMDR program And indicated that it is a reflection of the faith that the US has in the country, in terms of Exchange No Information to protect Security Tourists and both nations.

He published it, thanks base DGA, The implementation From this, to this, to this, to this program In the country, efficiently achieves interoperability Exchange No Information with CBP. “This is an important step and we are very happy with the result,” said Malmud.

currently, Global access Working in 77 airport Within and between the United States benefits What users have: faster immigration inspection process, less waiting time and no documentation process.

about it program Global access

In August 2023, the Dominican Republic joined program No Migration Expedited travel to the United States for low-risk travelers who have a valid North American visa.

This program allows its members to use Kiosk in airport United States and/or APP Global access Send your travel documents and take a photograph to verify you identification and report your entry into the region. This results in shorter wait times, less congestion, and a more efficient entry process into the United States.