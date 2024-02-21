His next film will raise the temperature

later in the day Dispersal dismissal of Melissa Barreraaka Sam Carpenter Inn 5 Scream And 6the following “Controversial Comments” According to the creators of Spyglass, on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Jenna Ortega slams the door in a twist of the franchise. Tara Carpenter’s interpreter announced her departure accordinglya “Schedule Conflict”. Officially, she favored the shooting of the second season Wednesday For Netflix. Unofficially, it was rumored that she took this revolutionary decision in support of her colleague. Meanwhile, the young actress will return to the screen several times this year, especially in its sequel Beetlejuice Directed by Tim Burton.

Jenna Ortega changes register

in The Miller’s GirlIt embodies A brilliant studentCairo sweet, whose path it crossesFailed author, Jonathan MillerCharacter played by Martin Freeman (The Hobbit). The pitch serves especially as an excuse for its author, Jade Haley Bartlett, to have a particularly sensual intimate exchange. “The trope of the student who falls in love with her professor is ubiquitous in pop culture, even as it is increasingly condemned. Many people believe thatIt romanticizes abusive relationships and the grooming is done by an authorized person”, Yahoo! Indicates a media partner. Available in the United States from January 26, The Miller’s Girl There is currently no release date in French cinemas.

Jenna Ortega sets the network on fire

While it was not released yet, Na star’s new movie Wednesday Ignite the networks The social first extract broadcast is exclusively featured An actress kissing another female character, was performed by Gideon Alden. In another, we see it inside An obscure scene with Martin Freeman. Due to these pictures, there was a strong reaction from the Internet users. “This scene is absolutely insane,” ” I strangled myself along this path”, Deleted two Twitters on the X Network (formerly known as Twitter). “Jenna Ortega inclined to do a risqué scene in a movie? Seriously, stop ripping your shirt off like a caveman and drink a glass of water”, attacked another account. See you soon in theaters or on streaming platforms!