La Poste strike: “They can’t take it anymore”, why are postal workers called to mobilize this Tuesday, April 2?

A strike notice was filed by La Poste Inter-Union for this Tuesday, April 2. The movement is part of the impasse over the working conditions and remuneration of postal workers at post offices.

The delivery of your mail may be disrupted tomorrow: La Poste employees’ unions call for strikes and demonstrations to condemn this Tuesday, April 2. “Deterioration in working conditions” And one “Enormous uncertainty“

The Sud PTT union wrote in a press release, “The staff of La Poste is going through reorganizations, transfers and all sorts of pressures. Additionally, precarious jobs are being used on a large scale and it is becoming a culpability on the part of the company that should be borne. MISSION OF PUBLIC SERVICE”This writes Inter-Union in a press release published on Friday, March 29.

Gatherings in some cities

Unions are particularly critical “Measly pay rises that won’t compensate for inflation are crushing the rest of staff’s incomes” And condemns the “massive” recourse to precarious jobs.

Trade union organizations believe that the measures taken a “Deterioration in working conditions”. They demand its withdrawal and “Start of New Negotiations”. “Postal workers stick out their tongues, are on the minimum wage, can no longer bear to see their jobs despised by a regime that plays the role of apprentice shareholders of the CAC 40. Add unions.

Gatherings are planned in several French cities and many post offices are expected to be closed this Tuesday.