Roblox Anime Dimensions: Redeem all codes to get free rewards

After the rest of this announcement

Immerse yourself in the world of Anime Dimensions, an immersive Roblox game where you play as a hero able to travel through the dimensions of the most popular anime. Become a mighty Saiyan warrior in Dragon Ball Z, explore the mysterious lands of Naruto, or fight alongside the Titans in Attack on Titan. The possibilities are limitless!

Collect iconic characters, fight formidable enemies and explore fascinating worlds. Improve your skills, equip yourself with legendary weapons and armor and become the ultimate hero of your own adventure.

Join an active community of players and participate in unique events. Compete against your friends in epic battles, share your strategies and experience the excitement of the game together.

Ready for an extraordinary experience? Anime parameters Waiting for you!

Active Redeem Codes (March 2024)

Use the following redeem codes to get free rewards at Anime Dimensions:

Level: 200 gems, 100 raid tokens and all boosts

Armor: 200 gems, 100 raid tokens and all boosts

A1Q8U6A: 100 gems, 75 raid tokens and all boosts

1CU8RSE5: 100 gems, 75 raid tokens and all boosts

1PA8ST4A: 100 gems, 75 raid tokens and all boosts

W1OLF8MAN3: 100 gems, 75 raid tokens and all boosts

F1RU8I2T

How to use redeem codes?

Launch Anime Dimensions on Roblox.

Click on the Twitter icon located on the left side of the screen.

Enter the redeem code in the text box.

Click “Go” to claim your rewards.

Remember that the redeem codes are valid for a limited time. Be sure to use them quickly so you don’t miss out on the bonus!

Tips to enjoy anime parameters to the fullest