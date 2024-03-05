TF1 double by M6 for TV rights for 2026 World Cup?

However, sublicensing agreements can be found after a little over two years, with the start of competition with TF1 or France Television. In 2008, for example, M6 acquired the entire Euro, before sublicensing part of TF1. Ultimately, if no agreement is signed with Front Page, it will be the first time in history that the first channel will not broadcast a single match from the Football World Cup. For its part, M6, given the suffering its audience has suffered in recent times, may have made a big bet to find an event it hasn’t aired since 2006.