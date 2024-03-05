TF1 double by M6 for TV rights for 2026 World Cup?
Big blow to TF1. As reported by Le Figaro, the group’s deputy general manager for business and sport, Francois Pelissier, and sports director Julien Millareaux announced to their teams on Tuesday morning that their channel, the historic broadcaster of the Football World Cup, had not been acquired. Rights for the next edition (June 11-July 19, 2026) held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
They explained that they had made a more serious offer than the previous two editions of 2018 and 2022 (estimated at €130 million each for the TF1-beIN sports duo). But being beaten by another actor, the channel did not wish to bid more and refused to participate in the second round. On 10 January, FIFA invited tenders for the broadcasting rights for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups. Interested broadcasters had to submit their offers by February 13.
Sub-licensing agreements may still be reached with TF1 or France Television prior to the start of the competition
According to RMC, the big winner will be M6 who will have acquired the full rights to the matches in Clear. Contacted, the group did not respond to our calls. A big press conference is planned in Paris this afternoon to launch the channel’s new platform. Its historic boss, Nicolas de Tavernost (73), who will leave office on April 23, may take the opportunity to announce this last big move with much fanfare…
However, sublicensing agreements can be found after a little over two years, with the start of competition with TF1 or France Television. In 2008, for example, M6 acquired the entire Euro, before sublicensing part of TF1. Ultimately, if no agreement is signed with Front Page, it will be the first time in history that the first channel will not broadcast a single match from the Football World Cup. For its part, M6, given the suffering its audience has suffered in recent times, may have made a big bet to find an event it hasn’t aired since 2006.
beIN Sports’ name will be oscillating to become a paid broadcaster
The identity of the broadcaster that will pay for all 104 matches (48 teams compared to 32 previously) of the new World Cup formula is also yet to be known. On Tuesday, the name of beIN Sports was circulating strongly among players in the TV rights market. Qatari Audiovisual Group, broadcaster of all World Cups, could have already struck a deal with M6 after the launch of its French antenna in 2012.
But beIN is also expected to broadcast the entire upcoming Euros from June 14 to July 14 (TF1 and M6 share the encrypted broadcast) and is participating in over-the-counter negotiations around the next Ligue 1 rights contract. The contract for exclusive management of its distribution by Canal+, which brings it €250 million per year, expires in June 2025. And faced with the arrival of new rival DAZN on the French market, beIN at least wants to continue to leave its mark on the majors. Football events. On Tuesday evening, the channel declined to comment.
