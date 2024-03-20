This is how Arturo Beltran’s revenge against El Chapo Guzmán and El Mayo Zambada ended.

Intent to kill “The Zambada King”, but Arturo Beltrán Leyva knew that by doing so the Sinaloa Cartel would kill his brother “El Mochomo”, who had been detained for several months; However, I wanted to send a message to El Chapo Guzmán and El Mayo Zambada.

A definitive break between Arturo “El Barbas” and Joaquin El Chapo Guzman and Ismail El Mayo Zambada, appeared on January 21, 2008 when federal forces captured Alfredo Beltran Leyva aka “El Mochomo”.

Newspaper reports claim that Chapo Guzmán himself set the trap for “El Mochomo”: he may have sent him a Dolce & Gabbana watch. 500 thousand dollars to be able to learn his location and hand him over to federal authorities who captured him at the home of one of his girlfriends in Culiacan, Sinaloa.

Drug trafficking experts such as Anabel Hernandez and Jesus Lemus documented that El Chapo Guzmán and El Mayo Zambada Due to his relationships with women, politicians, and Mexican entertainment personalities, Arturo Beltrán Leyva did not feel comfortable with the importance he began to gain within the federation and his way of being in the center of the spotlight.

At that time Sinaloa, Juárez, Milenio and the Take Beltran They worked together to bring cocaine from Colombia into Mexico – Arturo was the one with ties to South American cartels – and export it to the United States; But when everything changed Genaro Garcia Luna According to Annabel Hernandez’s reports, he turned his back on Beltran Levas and aligned himself with El Chapo Guzmán and El Mayo Zambada.

A few months after his brother’s capture, Arturo Beltran Leyva He led the war against his cousin El Chapo Guzmán. The number of intentional homicides began to rise in 2008, rising from 8,867 the year before. 14 thousand 6; In 2012, the number of murders in the country exceeded 26 thousand victims.

He is among the victims of war Edgar Guzman Lopez, was killed on May 8, 2008, allegedly by gunmen in the service of his father, who mistook him for a hitman to take Beltran. At the Desarrollo Urbano Tres Ríos shopping center, his killers shot him more than 500 times and threw a grenade at him.

On the same day El Chapo Guzmán’s son was killed, another Edgar (Milan Gomez) He was killed by hitmen in the service of taking Arturo Beltran; The death of the former interim chief of the federal police was part of a message directed at federal forces that had turned their backs on him.

Arturo Beltran’s revenge against El Chapo Guzmán had already been decided -despite the “mistake” in killing Edgar-, but the message El Mayo Zambada; For this purpose, the capture of Reynaldo “El Rey” Zambada was planned.

In his book “Drug Traffickers: Love in Hell”, Annabel Hernandez points that out Sergio Villarreal Barragan, aka “El Grande”Arturo Beltran, one of Leyva’s main handlers, infiltrated a group of federal police loyal to “El Barbas” and organized an operation to capture El Mayo Zambada’s brother.

“I participated in the operation to nab him. “El Grande” told the Eastern District Court of New York at the trial of Genaro Garcia Luna that there were people dressed as false agents to arrest him, including me.

“El Grande” said the intent was to kill “The Zambada King”, but arrested Arturo Beltran Leyva for a similar potential vendetta against “El Mochomo”; It was then that they decided to capture him in the Lindavista neighborhood of Mexico City.

So that the authorities, corrupted by El Chapo Guzmán and El Mayo Zambada, would not release “El Rey”, “El Grande” took his cell phone and took a picture of his brother. May; He quickly leaked it to the media so the news became national. Instead of that Arturo Beltran Leyva On October 20, 2008.