Gasset’s big decision ahead of the clash against Villarreal

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Randal Kolo Muani’s “Little Brother” Interview!

It is a fully confident Olympique de Marseille that will host Villarreal on Thursday evening in the Europa League round of 16 first leg. With 12 goals scored and only three wins on a three-game winning streak, the Olympians will be looking to put their former coach Marcelino through hell, who will make his comeback at the Velodrome. In order to best prepare for this event, Jean-Louis Gasset decided to make a strong decision now, four days before this shock at the velodrome.

Players rest on Monday!

As La Provence explains, the Marseilles all slept at the Robert Louis-Dreyfus Training Center during the night from Saturday to Sunday before training on the field. This Monday, the players will be left to rest by the 70-year-old technician before returning to business on Tuesday, 48 hours before the match. Way to recover well.