Martigues continues, Nancy overturns, Cholet hits big against Dijon.

A basic multiplex, which turned into a triplex. Indeed, the 23rd National Multiplex was largely affected, due to the quarter-finals and midweek matches of the Coupe de France. Furthermore, Camois Niortise could not host the Marignan-Gignac Cote-Bleu this evening due to lighting problems and so ended up winning by two goals to three goals at the end of a frantic match at the start of this 23rd act.

In Martigues and Nancy Leila, Cholette gives herself a major blow

And FC Martigues have no intention of letting go of the top two in the championship. Gregory Poirier’s men, who hosted SAS Epinal, won by two goals to one and are four points adrift of second place. Noah Cervantes made the break on the hour mark before Fouad Kadir opened the scoring from the penalty spot after returning from the locker room. In the final seconds of the game, Kamel Benekroff reduced the gap. For her part, AS Nancy-Lauren Nims was scared on her lawn against the Olympics. Crocos actually opened the scoring in the twelfth minute of the game through Ismail Kamara.

As soon as they return from the locker room, the locals will grab the Czech Ibrahima Toure. At the start of the last quarter of an hour of play, it was Toure who took the penalty and gave ASNL a logical advantage. At the end of the match, Jonathan Rivas took a break. Finally, SO Cholet gave himself the big hit of the evening. The Red Lanterns overturned the fifth DFCO after conceding the opening score in the third minute of the game on a goal by Kevin Schur. On the hour mark, Jeremy Santini would give hope to the Pierre Bleuen Stadium. At the very end of the match, Aliou Dembélé allowed SOC to lead by two goals to one and win with this score. SOC remain last but are closing the gap on the other relegated teams at this stage of the competition.

